Bhopal: BMC sprays anti-mosquitoes chemicals in colonies before Health minister’s inspection

BHOPAL: Health minister Tulsi Silawat inspected and took the stock of dengue, malaria in residential colonies on Monday. And before his visit in a face saving tactic, Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) team sprayed anti-mosquitoes chemicals on road side plants in various colonies.

Sanitation, fogging and spraying chemicals in colonies are job of BMC administration. But BMC’s approach on this front is majorly apathetic. However, when it learnt about health minister Tulsi Silawat’s visit, BMC team swung into and took up spraying in the colonies concerned. Roadsides plantations happen to be hideouts for the mosquitoes. Health department, Malaria department and BMC have taken up a joint operation against dengue and malaria for the last three months in the state capital.

Residents have been raising voice for fogging and spraying of chemicals in colonies to ward off mosquito menace.

So far, 656 dengue positive cases have been reported in state capital. Similarly, eight cases of JE have been reported so far. Malaria department has released larvacidal fish in many pockets and water bodies, garden and fountains.

Public Relations minister PC Sharma also accompanied Silawat- they visited Aradhna Nagar in Nehru Nagar, Kotra and Bima Kunj (Kolar area) and took the stock of dengue, malaria and other mosquitoes born disease.

District Malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey and his team members were present during the ministers’ visit and apprised apprise them about the situation on ground.

Minister also put signature on Sankalp Board for commitment for fight against dengue and malaria in Bima Kunj colony.