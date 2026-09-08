Bhopal BMC Sealing Drive: MP High Court Hears Over 90 Stay Cases In 2 Days, None Vacated | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has heard more than 90 petitions in two days in the dispute pertaining to Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s sealing and demolition drive but none of the interim stay orders challenged by the civic body has been vacated so far.

The hearing on BMC’s plea seeking to vacate 105 interim stay orders began on Monday. As the matter came up after lunch, the court could hear only 42 cases that day.

On Tuesday, more than 50 petitions were taken up. The hearing on the remaining matters will come up on Wednesday.

During the court hearing, petitioners argued that the show-cause notices did not clearly specify the rules allegedly violated.

They also cited permissions for retail businesses, freehold status of leased properties, compounding of construction and compliance with Master Plan 2005.

The High Court is hearing the petitions collectively. The proceedings are important for the civic body, which is seeking to proceed against properties where commercial activities, unauthorised construction or other violations have been made.

The petitions challenge BMC notices and orders seeking to stop commercial activities within a 50-metre zone around Kaliyasot, Upper Lake and 10 Number areas.

Give reasoned orders: HC to BMC

In another set of petitions concerning the sealing dispute, the High Court issued directions to BMC regarding show-cause notices issued in areas around Kaliyasot, Bhoj Wetland (Upper Lake) and the 10 Number area.

A single bench of Justice Vishal Mishra, after hearing petitions challenging BMC orders, reserved its decision in some matters. The remaining petitions are scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

The court directed BMC to examine the replies submitted by petitioners in accordance with law and pass detailed, reasoned orders.