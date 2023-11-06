Bhopal: BLOs, Sector Magistrate To Be Felicitated On Highest Voting Percentage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Returning Officer Asheesh Singh said Booth Level Officer (BLO) and sector magistrates will be felicitated if his/her polling station registers highest in voting percentage as compared to the last Assembly Election. Returning officer launched the felicitation scheme on Sunday. He said the five BLOs who got the highest increase in voting percentage in each Assembly Constituency will be felicitated with an amount of Rs 25,000. A certificate of appreciation will also be given to BLO. It will be mandatory to receive this award that the BLO has distributed voter slips to at least 90 percent of the voters of its polling station. If there are more than 5 BLOs that get the highest voting percentage, then in that case the percentage of distribution of the highest number of voter slips will be considered as the basis for selection for the award.

Singh said a sector officer who gets the highest increase in voting percentage in each Assembly Constituency will be given an amount of Rs 50,000 and a certificate of appreciation. But along with this, it will be mandatory to receive this award that sector officer Voter slips should have been distributed to 90 percent of the voters in the area. If an equal voting percentage increase is achieved by more than one sector officer, then in that case the percentage of distribution of the highest number of voter slips will be considered as the basis for selection for the award.

