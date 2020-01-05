Bhopal: BJP takes out a massive pro-CAA rally

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a massive pro-Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) rally in state capital on Sunday as BJP kicked off nationwide door-knocking campaign to raise awareness to clarify confusion regarding CAA.

Thousands of BJP men led by state president Rakesh Singh came out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and took out a massive demonstration in Bhopal on Sunday, marching for over a kilometre on the streets of the state capital from Depot Square to Roshanpura Square. MLA Vishwas Sarang, MLA Rameshwar Sharma and others joined the rally.

Supporters joined the rally holding placards and chanting slogans. In response to a nationwide call of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for door-to-door Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) awareness programme on Sunday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was seen interacting with locals in state capital. She distributed pamphlets to raise awareness about the Citizenship Act that has seen many protests across the country.

The central leadership of the BJP had on Friday announced that it will be launching a mega door-to-door campaign in support of controversial CAA across the country on January 5, with all senior leaders pitching in as star campaigners in different cities.

Pragya told people that even though Chief Minister Kamal Nath has maintained that CAA will not be implemented in the state, BJP believes he has no option but to implement it.

In Sagar, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava contacted Muslims in Bazar ward of Garhakota clarifying the doubts regarding CAA. He also appealed the Mulsims to give a miss call on 88662-88662 in support. Bhargava said, “Confusion is being created that CAA is against Muslims while there is nothing about Muslims in CAA.”