Bhopal: BJP submits memo against change in procedure of mayor's election

BHOPAL: The BJP has submitted a memorandum to the governor Lalji Tondon, stating they oppose the amendment in procedure of election of mayors in the civic bodies across the state.

They have urged the governor not to sign the ordinance proposed by the state government.

Kamal Nath led congress government has introduced amendments in the election procedure and the new rule delegates authority to elect mayors to the corporators.

The corporators will have the right to elect mayors based on their majority unlike the present system according to which mayor is elected by general public.

A delegation of BJP leaders with ex-minister Umashankar Gupta, Bhopal’s sitting mayor Alok Sharma and ex-mayor Krishna Gaur met the governor seeking his intervention to revert new legislation.

They said the residents have been electing their mayors since last several years and there has been no problem and then why are they trying to change the process. We demand the governor to intervene into the matter, said Gupta.

Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma when contacted said he will soon convene a meeting of BJP mayors in the state and will press for the demand to let the right of electing mayors with the residents. Sharma said the residents are voters and the right of election of Mayor should not be taken away from them, as then the corporators are likely to indulge in several ill-practices.