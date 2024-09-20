 Bhopal: BJP State President Goes To Crime Branch To Lodge Complaint Against Rahul
A team led by BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma submitted a memorandum to the Additional DCP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders went to the crime branch office in Bhopal on Thursday demanding registration of an FIR against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for making comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A team led by BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma submitted a memorandum to the Additional DCP.

Party’s state in-charge Mahendra Singh, two ministers and many leaders accompanied Sharma to the crime branch. In the application submitted to the police, Sharma wrote Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders had made offensive remarks against Modi.

The comments were not aimed at a person, but at someone who is holding the highest position in the country, so the people of the country were offended. Rahul’s deeds come under sedition; and the Congress is trying to create chaos in the country by making such comments.

The Congress wants the BJP workers to get angry with such remarks and create chaos, the memorandum said. The police received the memorandum and assured that they would inquire the case. Just two days ago, MPCC president Jitu Patwari went to a police station to lodge a complaint against Union Minister of State Rawneet Sinth Bittu for his comments against Rahul Gandhi.

