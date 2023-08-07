Bhopal: BJP Plans To Field 50 New Faces In 100 Seats They Lost In 2018 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to field 50 new faces in 100 seats where it lost in the previous assembly elections in 2018. For this, the party leaders have started exercises to select candidates.

The saffron party may soon set up a panel of probable candidates for these seats. On the basis of leaders’ feedback and the surveys, the BJP will select candidates for these seats and distribute tickets accordingly.

The BJP has divided these 100 seats into two parts. There is one such seat that the BJP lost in the last election, but it traditionally belongs to the party.

Apart from this, there are other constituencies where the caste and regional equations are not in favour of the BJP. Therefore, the party leaders are mulling over selecting proper candidates for such seats.

Besides the old leaders who have lost these seats, the party is considering some new names. Senior party leaders are holding discussions over the matter.

After Meeting With Shah, CM, Tomar Hold Talks

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a discussion that lasted for a long time on Monday after holding meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

The meeting that Chouhan held with Tomar at the CM House continued for two hours. Both the leaders also held talks with the teams handling the election. According to sources, the seats that the party lost also figured in the talks.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)