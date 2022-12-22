Bhopal: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma calls Kharge “dog”, Congress demands apology

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement has made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) so aggressive that it has stooped to the level of using offensive language. BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma called Kharge a “dog.”

Sharma said that as Kharge himself turned into a dog of 10 Janpath, he should not use the same word against others. The Congress men move around Sonia Gandhi like dogs, Sharma said.

Those who themselves are dogs only see dogs around them, Sharma further said, adding that the Congress is in the habit of counting dogs, so they have forgotten how to count humans.

A few days ago, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said that not a single dog of the BJP had sacrificed its life in the freedom struggle. The BJP has launched a country-wide agitation against Kharge’s statement, but the BJP leader, too, has used an offensive word.

Reacting to the statement, Congress legislator Kamleshwar Patel said that Sharma should not have used such a word. Patel said Sharma should tender an apology; else, the Congress would launch an agitation against him.

Patel further said that Kharge did not call anyone “dog” but spoke about the freedom struggle, because the BJP kept away from taking part in the freedom struggle.