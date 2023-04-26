Bhopal: BJP brings cultural conservation, Congress Muslim reservation, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing an election rally in Karnataka on Wednesday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday attacked Congress for its appeasement policy saying that when Congress came (to power) it brought Muslim reservation where else when BJP came it brought cultural conservation. Just for the sake of votes, Congress did the reservation on the basis of religion but BJP ended it by bringing quota for SC, ST, Lingayat etc, said Chouhan while addressing an election rally in Karnataka on Wednesday. He termed Congress and JDS two sides of the same coin.

Under BJP rule everyone is satisfied but whenever Congress came to power it only focused on appeasing a section of society, said Chouhan.

BJP brings progress and development but when Congress came to power then came PFI ( now a banned organisation), he said.

The BJP government banned PFI (Popular Front of India) but Congress revoked the cases slapped on many members of PFI, said Chouhan calling upon people in Poll-bound Karnataka to remain alert from Congress. “When BJP government comes to power, a ban is imposed on PFI. But Congress and Siddaramaiah do the sin of leaving them (PFI people). When BJP comes to power, a surgical strike takes place but Congress questions the surgical strike to insult the army,” he claimed.

“Had the Congress been in power, would it be possible to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya, or scrap Article 370 would have been scrapped, or bring law against triple talaq. All this happened only in the BJP regime led by PM Modi,” he exclaimed..

He added that When Rahul Gandhi came to Madhya Pradesh, he had promised to waive farmer's loan within 10 days and promised Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance but all these promises proved hollow later.

While campaigning in Gokak assembly constituency, CHouhan accused Congress of making Mallikarjun Kharge a scapegoat so that he can be held responsible in case of the party's defeat in elections. He added that Congress wants Karnataka to become its ATM.