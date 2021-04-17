Bhopal: Bi-weekly AI flight to connect Khajuraho to Delhi, Varanasi

Bhopal: Air India will start operating a bi-weekly (Thursdays and Sundays) flight to connect Khajuraho with Delhi and Varanasi, says Sheo Shekhar Shukla. This will enable tourists from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site, Khajuraho Temple Complex, in the state, he adds.

Principal secretary, culture, and managing director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shukla made the above statements on ‘Khajuraho—Temples of Architectural Splendour’ at a webinar themed on ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ on Saturday.

He further said that, in addition, the Jhansi-Khajuraho National Highway was being widened by the NHAI. That would provide better road connectivity to Khajuraho.

Shukla said that the Madhya Pradesh government was making every effort to make Khajuraho readily accessible to tourists and provide all facilities to them. He said that a ‘Heritage Circuit’ is being developed for tourists who chose to drive from Jhansi to Khajuraho by road. On the way, they would be able to visit the temples of Orchha and the fort and museum at Dhubela, the city of Raja Chhatrasal. He said that eco tourism, a heritage trail, village stay, adventure tourism, ‘Buffer Mein Safar’ and a night safari were being planned by the government for promoting tourism in the state.

Shukla said that, once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, the state government will take further steps to make the state a favourite tourist destination for domestic and international tourists.

The webinar, jointly organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Union tourism ministry, was conducted by the additional DG of the ministry, Rupinder Barar.