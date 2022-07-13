e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Bhopal School of Social Sciences management students visit Tata Powerlux unit

The purpose of the visit was to provide practical experience to the students about project management, process flow, human resource, accounting and operating part of a manufacturing unit.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of management at The Bhopal School of School of Social Sciences organised an industrial visit to Tata Powerlux here for BBA first year students on Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit was to provide practical experience to the students about project management, process flow, human resource, accounting and operating part of a manufacturing unit. In all, 86 students were part of the visit.

Department head Alpa Ghosh said it was an enriching experience that added to knowledge and practical experience of students.

Inderjit Gulati, chairman, Tata Powerlux, and an alumni of BSSS, shared his experiences. Sameer Sharma, business head, Tata Powerlux, shared career tips with the students. He laid emphasis on 3Es - education, exposure and experience.

The students were made aware of mission and vision of the organisation. During factory visit, they saw the process of manufacturing generators.

Read Also
General Manager Central Railway chairs 123rd ZRUCC Meeting
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Bhopal School of Social Sciences management students visit Tata Powerlux unit

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

Navi Mumbai: Traders call for strike on July 16 against 5% GST on unregistered brands

Navi Mumbai: Traders call for strike on July 16 against 5% GST on unregistered brands