Bhopal: Bhopal School of Social Sciences management students visit Tata Powerlux unit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of management at The Bhopal School of School of Social Sciences organised an industrial visit to Tata Powerlux here for BBA first year students on Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit was to provide practical experience to the students about project management, process flow, human resource, accounting and operating part of a manufacturing unit. In all, 86 students were part of the visit.

Department head Alpa Ghosh said it was an enriching experience that added to knowledge and practical experience of students.

Inderjit Gulati, chairman, Tata Powerlux, and an alumni of BSSS, shared his experiences. Sameer Sharma, business head, Tata Powerlux, shared career tips with the students. He laid emphasis on 3Es - education, exposure and experience.

The students were made aware of mission and vision of the organisation. During factory visit, they saw the process of manufacturing generators.

Read Also General Manager Central Railway chairs 123rd ZRUCC Meeting