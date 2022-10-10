Bhopal: Bhopal factory achieves 13% more than target in overhaul of railway coaches

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Coach Rehabilitation Workshop in Bhopal undertook repair and maintenance of 608 coaches in the first part of current financial year. This is about 13 per cent more than the target of repair and maintenance of 540 coaches.

Similarly, Wagon Repairing Workshop in Kota went for a major overhaul by repairing 3,084 rail wagons against the given target of 3,000, railway officials said.

At present, West Central Railway (WCR) is carrying out repair of coaches and wagons. The WCR’s maintenance depots have performed well by maintaining more coaches, wagons than the target in the first half of current financial year.

The WCR team carried out periodic overhaul of 3,692 coaches, wagons in Bhopal and Kota factories from April to September this year.

The periodic overhauling of wagons is done once in four to six years while that of coaches is done once in 12 to 18 months. Coach Rehabilitation Workshop in Bhopal maintains and repairs coaches while Kota unit repairs and maintains wagons.

Periodic overhauling

* All parts of trolley, bogie under coaches and wagons are repaired, which is important for safety.

* Body and under gear of coaches and wagons are also repaired to provide comfortable travel experience to passengers and to ensure safety in operation.

* All parts of the air brake system and buffers on both sides of the wagons and coaches are repaired to increase safety and experience jerk free riding.

* Wheels and axles are repaired and maintained, thereby increasing safety.