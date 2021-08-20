Bhopal: BHEL installs e-vehicle charging stations on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway

Advertisement

Bhopal: The Delhi-Chandigarh Highway has become the first e-vehicle friendly highway in the country, with a network of Solar-based Electric Vehicle Charging stations (SEVCs) set up by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) under the FAME-1 [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles in India] scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The state-of-the-art charging station at Karna Lake Resort was remotely inaugurated by Mahendra Nath Pandey, the union minister of Heavy Industries, in the presence of Arun Goel, Secretary (MHI). Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL and other senior officials of MHI and BHEL were also present on the occasion. Recalling the Prime Minister’s speech on the country’s 75th Independence Day, Pandey said, “The PM has clearly highlighted that environment security has the same importance as national security and that India is making all efforts towards becoming energy independent.”

“India is a vibrant voice of environment security which comprises climate change, energy conservation and clean energy transition efforts and the nation’s efforts in environment have started giving desired results. This is an important step in the direction of achieving the vision of the Prime Minister,” he said. The EV charging station at Karna lake resort, is strategically located at the midpoint of Delhi-Chandigarh highway, and is equipped to cater to all types of e-cars plying currently in the country. Further, the company is also working on upgrading the other charging stations on this highway, within this year. The establishment of similar EV chargers at regular intervals of 25-30 kms on the highway will allay range-anxiety among electric vehicle users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel. The SEVC stations are equipped with individual grid-connected rooftop solar plants that will supply green and clean energy to the charging stations, said the BHEL authorities.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:47 PM IST