Bhopal: Beware of sharing private pics with husband, friends online, says NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Women, chairperson warned against sharing private photos with friends and even husband or partner on social media as traffickers are on the prowl online.

Girls and women should be careful while sharing their photographs on social media, as the traffickers are smart to trap the girls and blackmail them with their objectionable pictures and videos, said women commission chairperson Rekha Sharma while addressing a programme at RCVP Noronha academy of administration here on Wednesday.

The experts in the programme discussed the measures needed to be taken to check human trafficking. Chairman, Punjab Police Housing Corporation Viresh Kumar Bhawar, Director General Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, CCI India Munindra Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Gujarat University Dr. Himanshu Pandya, ADG Anuradha Shankar and others were present on the occasion.

“In India around 70 per cent women including minor girls and adolescents have fallen prey to human trafficking. When the natural calamity had struck Nepal, the girls from there were trafficked to India, Myanmar and Bangkok,” she added.

There are many instances where the families facing financial issues or in debt were pushed into immoral business for earning a few bucks, she added.

ADG (training) Anuradha Shankar said, “The then director general of police Rishi Shukla had given the responsibility in 2016 to do research based work in curbing human trafficking”.

