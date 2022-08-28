e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Bappa arriving amid appeal to protect environment

Demand for clay idols rises as people become aware

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Ganesha festival falling on Wednesday, markets are decked up with clay sculptures of Lord Ganesha in different forms and hues. Though people have begun to buy Ganesha idols, their sale is yet to pick up. Meanwhile, shopkeepers said that demand for clay images had been more compared to those made from Plaster of Paris.

Durga Das, a shopkeeper in Misrod locality, said demand for clay idols has grown though they are costly. This year, the cost of clay idols is Rs 350 onwards.

“People have become more conscious about environment protection, there is more awareness and this has led to rise in demand for clay idols,” a shopkeeper added.

In Bhopal, socio-cultural organisations have appealed to people to buy clay images as they are eco-friendly. The state government has also made a similar appeal to people.

