Bhopal Banned Meat Case: NSA Invoked Against Aslam Qureshi After Bail, Re-Arrested |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a fresh development, police on Thursday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the prime suspect in the alleged banned meat supply case from the BMC slaughterhouse at Jinsi, Aslam Qureshi alias Chamda, and sent him to jail soon after his release on bail.

Qureshi, who was granted bail by the Sessions Court on Wednesday, was re-arrested shortly after being released from jail.

He was taken into custody by Gandhi Nagar police as soon as he came out of jail on Wednesday evening and was later booked under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for breach of peace. On Thursday, Jahangirabad police initiated NSA proceedings after approval from the Collector.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Tiwari said that soon after Qureshi came out of jail, his supporters raised slogans, creating a tense atmosphere and posing a threat to communal harmony, which prompted preventive action. He added that Jahangirabad police subsequently invoked the NSA and sent him to jail.

The case dates back to Dec 17, when a container carrying meat packets was intercepted near the Police Headquarters (PHQ) area in Bhopal. A subsequent forensic examination at a laboratory in Mathura reportedly confirmed the presence of banned meat, following which the BMC slaughterhouse at Jinsi was sealed on Jan 8.

A case was registered against Qureshi and driver Shoaib under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. They were arrested and sent to jail. Additionally, a veterinary doctor and eight other BMC staff were suspended for alleged negligence.

To conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged supply of banned meat from the municipal slaughterhouse, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Tiwari was constituted on Jan 19.

Bajrang Dal stages protest

Following Qureshi s bail, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists staged a protest in Bhopal on Thursday. Marching from Mata Mandir to the Police Commissioner s office, protesters raised slogans against the administration, alleging premature bail despite an incomplete investigation.

Demonstrators also burned an effigy and submitted a memorandum demanding cancellation of bail and strict action under the NSA. They questioned the source and intended destination of the seized 26 tonnes of meat, alleging that a larger network remains unexposed. Police deployed heavy force, including QRF units, across MP Nagar, TT Nagar, Shahpura, Misrod and surrounding areas to prevent any untoward incident.