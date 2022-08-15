Bhopal: Bank staffer found dead in suspicious condition

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man who worked in a nationalised bank was found dead in his house situated in Signature Fortune colony under Shahpura police station limits, the police said on Monday.

Police station in-charge Mahendra Kumar Mishra told media that on Saturday late night, neighbours informed the police that the bank staffer, Vijay Bhardawaz had died in his house.

Vijay was working in a nationalised bank and he was a resident of Gondia, Maharashtra.

The neighbours told the police that on Saturday the kin gave a call to Vijay but he did not respond. After which the family members called the neighbours to contact Vijay but again he did not respond.

Following which they broke the door and entered the house. They found Vijay lying on the bed in an unconscious state. They called an ambulance and took him to the hospital where the paramedical staff declared him dead.

Mishra further said that on getting the information, the police took the procession of the body and sent for the post-mortem. The reason of the death would be ascertained after the autopsy report, he added.

Read Also Bhopal: 2 elephants to chase away leopards from cheetah enclosure