Bhopal: Bank of Baroda donates 7L to CM relief fund

The general manager of Bhopal division of Bank of Baroda, Surendra Sharma donated Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund to fight the corona pandemic. The regional deputy general manager Shailesh Parakh also donated Rs 3 lakh from amount donated by employees from their salaries. The Bank of Baroda has been extending help to the needful amid the corona crisis.

The bank began emergency credit card line guarantee scheme to help MSME, farming and other small-scale industries during the pandemic. Apart from strengthening the economy, the bank is also doing social service in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Raipur and Durg.

The bank gave 12,000 masks to the Bhopal police and 1,100 hand sanitizers to various social service organizations to distributed among the needful. The bank also donated 200 PPE kits to the doctors in JP Hopital, Bhopal and distributed 210 umbrellas among the police in Jabalpur.