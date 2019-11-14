Bhopal: Bad news for Universities and colleges making false promises

BHOPAL: University Grants Commission has made mandatory to form Students grievance redressal committees at four levels to address issues of students. Non-compliance by the institutions would invite strict action from the UGC including withholding of funds etc.

This regulation applies on all universities central and state, government and private and other educational institutions. The institutes will have to make committees at four levels after which an ombudsman will be appointed at the university level.

Collegiate Student Grievance Redressal Committee (CSGRC) will be formed at the institute level and the committee will send its report to the VC of the University. Above this level is Departmental Student Grievance Redressal Committee (DSGRC). Complaint by an aggrieved student relating to a department, school, or a centre of a university will be taken here. If a complaint does not relate to any academic department, school or centre then the matter shall be referred to the Institutional Student Grievance Redressal Committee (ISGRC).

The grievances that could not be addressed by the above mentioned committees could be referred to the highest committee- the University Student Grievance Redressal Committee (USGRC).

All these committees have members from all the stakeholders including students. UGC has set a time limit of 15 days for disposal of complaints by the committees at all level.

The role of ombudsman starts after all these options have been exhausted.

UGC has given powers enough to these committees to rein in the educational institutions. Non-compliance of instructions of these committees, invite strict action including withholding of funds by the UGC.

The UGC may also inform general public through a notice displayed prominently in suitable media and UGC’s website declaring that the institution does not possess the minimum standards for grievance redressal.

Issues: Complaints made by students will include fake promises made by the colleges related to infrastructure, charging additional fees, irregularity in declared admission process, withholding or refusal to return any documents like certificate, diploma or degree, reservation of seats, non-transparent or unfair practices adopted by institution in evaluation process, harassment or victimsation of student among others can be addressed through the students grievance redressal committees.