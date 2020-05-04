Bhopal: Ayush doctors distribute medicines worth Rs 6.4 lakh

Hoshangabad: Ayush department has so far distributed Ayurvedic medecines worth Rs 6.40 lakh among the people to build an immune system to fight the virus.

The district Ayush officer, Dr Giriraj Vyas, told Free Press that the Ayush doctors are distributing medicines among the people with the help of Anganwadi and ASHA workers free of cost to strengthen their immune.

Nodal officer Dr Lalita Uike said they are distributing herbal syrup made of Trikatu, Sansmani Vati and Anu oil. They also distribute homeopathic Arsenic album 30 and certain Unani medicines. Apart from distributing medicines, they also screen people for the virus.