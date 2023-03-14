 Bhopal: Awareness, tenacity motivated these consumers to fight for their rights
World Consumer Rights Day will be observed on March 15.

SmitaUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15 every year |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Getting judgments from a consumer forum is time-taking but many consumers fought for their rights for a decade and won. On the eve of World Consumer Rights Day, Free Press spoke to consumers. Excerpts:

Smita Nagdev

Smita Nagdev |

Against Turkish Airlines

I had to perform at a concert in Switzerland in 2008. I was travelling by Turkish Airlines and was carrying a sitar, which was loaded with luggage. I was shocked when the airlines gave me damaged sitar at Zurich airport. It affected my performance. After reaching Bhopal, I filed a case in Bhopal district consumer grievances redressal forum against Turkish Airlines for damaging my sitar. I got justice after 11 years. In 2019, forum ordered Airlines to pay around Rs 3 lakh for damage, which is yet to come. For me, justice is important.

Smita Nagdev, sitarist

Kamad Nath Pandey

Kamad Nath Pandey |

Justice in 11 years

I met with an accident in 2008 and my car was damaged. Then, I claimed insurance but the insurer refused it by saying that car licence was not valid. Then, I moved consumer forum in my hometown Rewa. In 2012, the forum ordered insurance company to pay Rs 1 lakh. But company filed a case in state consumer forum in Bhopal. I had to come to Bhopal from Rewa for hearings. The court ordered the company to pay Rs 3.75 lakh in 2019. It took 11 years to get justice but I am elated as my hard work paid off.

Kamad Nath Pandey, contractor

Tulsiram Kushwaha

Tulsiram Kushwaha |

Advert on TV

Four years back, I bought two horses from Rajasthan. But later I found that the horse was changed. I informed this to a horse trader but he was not ready to listen to me. I had seen an advertisement on TV about consumer rights. So, I filed a case in Bhopal district consumer forum. After four months of fighting, the trader got ready to compromise and paid Rs 25,000. Now, I am happy that I got horse and money both.

Tulsiram Kushwaha, farmer

article-image
