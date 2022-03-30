Bhopal: Awadhpuri residents stage sit-in, demand better roads

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Awadhpuri area in the city staged a sit-in near MGM School demanding master plan roads in the area. The protest was held under the aegis of Awadhpuri Parikshetra Jankalyan Mahasamiti and Awadhpuri Khajuri Kalan Sanskritik Sahityik Manch.

Raman Tiwari, president of the Mahasamiti, said that there are around 150 colonies in the Awadhpuri area but the construction of 60-foot, 80-foot and 200-foot roads in Awadhpuri under the master plan has been hanging fire for the past 15 years now. Due to this, the area is deprived of city bus services.

The presidents of the residents’ associations of all the colonies joined the protest. They have warned that if their demand is not met, they would intensify their agitation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:50 PM IST