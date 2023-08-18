 Bhopal: Atal Pension Yojana Beneficiaries Cross 5.50 Cr
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 01:42 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of beneficiaries registered under Atal Pension Yojana has crossed a massive 5.50 crore, says Institutional Finance Commissioner Bhaskar Lakshkar. Explaining in detail the benefits of the scheme, he said we are looking for more and more people in this Yojana.

He was addressing Atal Pension Yojana (APY) outreach program under Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) by Bankers Committee Madhya Pradesh for Raisen district.

Tarsem Singh Zira, Central Bank of India zonal head and convener of State Level Bankers Committee, said that the Atal Pension Yojana would do the work of Sanjivani in old age.

The facility of this scheme is available in all banks. He urged the people present to inform their near and dear ones about the benefits of this scheme. He also said that people should tell them so that they can be also availed this scheme.

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) DGM Priyanka Gupta also addressed the gathering through the help of PPT presentation and explained the benefits of the scheme in the simplest way.

