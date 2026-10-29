Bhopal Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar Says E-Assembly Will Boost Transparency, Improve Public Grievance Redressal As MLA Questions Rise From 700 To 4,000 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the E-Assembly system would make legislative proceedings more efficient and transparent while helping address public grievances.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of a training programme for MLAs under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in Bhopal.

The speaker said he had been working on the digitisation process for a long time and was pleased that it was now in its final stages.

"Earlier, when MLAs had to submit written questions, the average number of questions in a single assembly session was 700.

After the online system was implemented, the number of questions in a single session has reached 4,000. These 4,000 questions represent the voice of each member's constituency," the Speaker said.

Tomar further said, "We all know that if we want to move forward, we must compete with the times.

Whenever a new technology is introduced, one side opposes it, while another side uses it as a weapon to win the competition against others".

The speaker said, "I am happy that as a result of the participation of all members, this project is taking shape today.

Now, the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly will also be visible on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA)".