Bhopal: ASHA worker’s son Rishi Kushwaha is city topper

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rishi Kushwaha of Bhopal topped in city, obtaining 491 out of 500 marks in class 10 results declared on Friday. Rishi’s mother is an ASHA worker and his father is an electrician.

After result was declared on Friday, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang along with officers of education department reached Rishi’s house and congratulated him for success.

Rishi said, “I want to be a doctor. I saw doctors doing their duty duing Covid pandemic. It was then I decided to become doctor and serve people. I used to study for 6 hours besides attending school and coaching class.” He scored 98 marks in Sanskrit and Social Science, 95 in Hindi and 83 in English.

His sister Khushi said that the family expected good result from him but they never expected him to be a city topper. Khushi scored 85 per cent in class 12 in maths section, and aims to join Indian Administrative Services.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:47 PM IST