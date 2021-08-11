Bhopal: Artists join hands in helping flood victims

Bhopal: To raise a helping hand for flood victims of Sheopur, Sanya Ka Radio and Kalaa Kebab Aur Kisse will organise a special episode ‘Awaaz Do - Artists Unite for a Better Tomorrow’

This special episode will go live on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of Kalaa Kebab aur Kisse at 7.30pm and at 11pm on Sanya Ka Radio's Instagram's page. The founder of Sanya Ka Radio, Sanya Acharya will host the event.

Kalaa Kebab aur Kisse has been a platform for all the artists while ‘Sanya Ka Radio’ has more than a thousand artists involved. The special episode ‘Awaaz Do’ comes as a medium for the people helping families in Sheopur. Sai Prasad from Bangalore, Yuvraj Puria and Aditi Yadav from Madhya Pradesh, Rajdeep Majumdar from West Bengal will perform in this special episode.

Sheopur district of the state has been submerged in floods for the last few days. Hundreds of families have lost their homes and people are just trying to save their lives. All the means of communication are also in poor condition. It is also difficult to contact people.

In this appalling situation "Mahatma Gandhi Seva Ashram" Gwalior is trying to provide food, clothes and essential items to all the needy people. Mahatma Gandhi Sewa Ashram is fundraising together to provide essential items like ration, clothes, soaps, raincoats, utensils, candles etc. to more than 5000 families.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:07 AM IST