Bhopal: Artist Nawab Jahan Begum uses 24 carat gold in Gond artwork

Artist Nawab Jahan Begum with her art work | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artist Nawab Jahan Begum from Bhopal has used 24 carat gold in a Gond artwork. She said that this was the first time that 24 carat gold was used in Gond art. “I used liquid gold, which is being liked by visitors here. Many people greatly appreciated the tribal art of Madhya Pradesh,” she said.

Nearly 17 works of the painter were on display at Kala Spandan Exhibition in Mumbai inaugurated by film actor Anita Raj. The exhibition was organised from November 24 to 27. She exhibited tricolour painting in mandana, a tribal art form of Madhya Pradesh. It took more than 6 months to prepare all the artworks, she said.

Besides, she exhibited three convertible art works. “Three works have 10 different paintings. It was a different work, which was appreciated.” Her Hindi calligraphy artworks were also on display.

Begum has obtained MA degree in drawing and painting. Her signature styles are abstract modern art paintings, which she make using knife and adds gold to it to give it a royal feel and look. She took part in many national and international painting exhibitions and sold paintings in the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Maldives.

She has also made a painting for Taj Lakefront Bhopal. Her works are on display at Bhopal airport and Cymroza Art Gallery in Mumbai.

Read Also Mumbai: A retrospective art exhibition on life of Astad Deboo