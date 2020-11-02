Bhopal: Army man sent to police custody for sexual assault

BHOPAL: An army man posted at EME training battalion in Secunderabad (Telangana) has been sent to police custody for two days for sexually assaulting a woman. A local court issued an order to this effect on Monday. The accused hails from Uttar Pradesh. The accused and victim were already married before they met.

According to district prosecution office media cell incharge Manoj Tripathi, victim lodged complaint with Nishatpura police station on March 17, 2020. As per complaint, Vijendra Pathak, who is a sepoy in the army, visited her locality in Bhopal in 2016.

When the woman was introduced to Pathak, she asked him to drop her in court for some work. There, he asked for her mobile phone number, which she gave thinking there is no harm in sharing it with an army man. Vijendra called her after couple of days and offered friendship, which later converted into an affair.

She started living with Vijendra in Gandhi Nagar from 2018. She gave birth to a girl but when she pressed for marriage, Vijendra refused and beat her. Last time, Vijendra made relations with her was on February 11, 2020. On basis of complaint, police registered case under Sections of 366, 376(2)(n), 376(2)C, 498, 323, 506 of IPC. ADPO Tripathi said arrest warrant was issued immediately after complaint was registered in March but accused appeared in court on Monday, which sent him to two days of police remand.