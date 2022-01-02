Bhopal: Army jawan ends life over one-sided affair

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): An Army jawan posted in Gwalior allegedly committed suicide following a love affair on Friday.

The army jawan's colleagues came to know about the incident on Saturday morning, said the police.

The incident occurred under Murar police station of Gwalior. SP, Gwalior, Rajesh Dandotia told Free Press that jawan identified as Manish Singh, 20, of Bihar committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the backside of Army barrack.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was in love with a girl of his village. It was a one-sided love affair. On Friday evening after the dinner he chatted with someone for long and went to his barrack for sleep.

In the morning other jawans did not find him in bed. During subsequent search, his body was found hanging from a Neem tree on the backside of the barrack.

The matter was reported to the Murar police and the team of police seized mobile and other items belonging to Manish.

The SP added that investigation would ascertain reason behind the extreme step.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur boy develops drone for sowing seeds in farmland

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:19 AM IST