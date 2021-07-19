Bhopal: Archeologist S B Ota to address Indira Gandhi Rasthriya Manav Sangrahalay’s lecture on July 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lecture on ‘Inquiries into Deep Human History: Investigations of Acheulian Sites around Tikoda and Damdongri District Raisen, Madhya Pradesh’ will be held on July 20.

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, is going to organise its annual lecture. Former Joint Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, S B Ota will deliver the lecture.

Ota has been the Director of IGRMS and he was the first director of the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities launched by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India under the aegis of the Archaeological Survey of India.

He was honoured with "Young Scientist Award '' from Indian Science Congress Association in 1987. He was awarded the Charles Wallace Indian Trust Fellowship in 1995. He was also a Short-Term Visiting Fellow of the Japan Foundation in 2006.

During his career, he has done archaeological exploration work in different regions of the country. Some of the major projects include Archaeological Exploration of the submergence area of Narmada Valley Dam projects in Madhya Pradesh, prehistoric exploration in high mountains of Ladakh Himalaya, geo-archaeological exploration of Acheulian sites in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh.