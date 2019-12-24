Bhopal: Archdiocese of Bhopal conveys Christmas greetings to Governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Archdiocese of Bhopal on behalf of the entire Catholic Christians conveyed Christmas and New Year greetings to Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

The Governor appreciating the initiative taken by the Archdiocese of Bhopal said in his message that Jesus Christ is the ultimate Guru who died for the sake of peace, love and service to the humanity. He appreciated the community serving the poor in the name of Jesus and extended Christmas and New Year greetings to all its members.

He distributed gifts to the students and shawls to the priests who were present in the program.

The students from 11St. Mary’s School, Tulsi Nagar, Bhopal presented three carols and one greeting song beautifully. Pastor Keshab Pradhan delivered a Christmas message and prayed for the Governor and Fr. Soundara Raj welcomed the Governor.

Fr. Maria Stephen, the PRO introduced the program saying – it’s a lovely tradition of the Church to convey joyful Christmas message to the dear and near ones. He extended Christmas message and wishes to the Governor on behalf of the diocese He also wished all the Christians on behalf of the Archdiocese a very happy Christmas and Grace filled New year.

Sr. Mary Konnikara, the Principal of St. Mary School, Sr. Ignesia PSOL, Fr. Alexander Jesudasan, Youth Director, Brother Jayant Singh, Indira Iyengar and the staff from the Governor’s Office were present throughout the program.