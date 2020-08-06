Bhopal: Archaeologist Prof Ramanath Mishra conferred with Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar National Award

Bhopal: Archaeologist Prof Ramanath Mishra was conferred with the prestigious Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar National Award of Madhya Pradesh government for the year 2014-15 on behalf of Culture Minister Usha Thakur, at his residence in Lucknow on Thursday.

Culture minister Thakur and principal secretary, culture Shivshekhar Shukla took part in the award ceremony which was conducted online from Indore and Bhopal respectively. Archaeological Officer Ramesh Yadav presented Prof Mishra with an amount of Rs 2 lakh and a citation on behalf of the minister.

Thakur said that they have to confer the national honour online instead of a grand event due to COVID. Archaeological history is the identity and pride of any nation. It is very important to be kept in such an inspiring form before the next generation. She expressed the hope that Madhya Pradesh will continue to benefit from the archaeological knowledge and guidance of Prof Mishra.

Prof Ramanath Mishra said that from the year 1959, the opportunity that he got to teach in Sagar was an inspiration in the work of art and archaeology. He said that there is still a vast archaeological heritage in Madhya Pradesh, for which efforts are needed to uncover it. He said that he is grateful to the land of Madhya Pradesh, which gave recognition to my work.

Mishra has a Master’s degree in Ancient Indian History and Archaeology from Banaras Hindu University and a PhD on “Yaksha Cult and Iconography” from Dr. Harisingh Gaur University, Sagar in 1968. He served as an Assistant Professor from 1959 to 1976 at Dr Harisingh Gaur University and as a Reader and Professor at Jiwaji University, Gwalior from the year 1976 to 1985. After serving in Allahabad University in the year 1985-86, Prof Mishra again served as Professor and Head of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeological Studies Department of Jiwaji University from 1986 to 2001. He then served as a Fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Rashtrapati Niwas, Shimla. As many as 108 research papers and nine books of Prof Mishra have been published. Prof Mishra has presented special lectures in many national and international research seminars. The Government of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh gave him the National Honour and Recommendation Award respectively for his book Bharatiya Murtikala.

Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar National Award is given by the state government to honour and encourage national level outstanding talent in the field of archaeological conservation and archaeological culture.