Bhopal: Anuppur, Balaghat report highest rate of petrol@119/litre

BHOPAL: Petrol was selling at Rs119 per litre in Anuppur, Balaghat and Shahdol districts of the state on Saturday after oil companies hiked the rate for 18th time in a month. Bhopalites paid Rs 115 for a litre of petrol. Diesel too was not far behind, with Annuppur, Rewa, Shahdol and Balaghat reporting highest price at Rs 108 per litre.

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealers Association's Ajay Singh said, "The latest increase that follows unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to highest-ever level. In Madhya Pradesh, petrol is Rs 119 per litre in Anuppur. In Bhopal, petrol price is Rs 115.86 per litre. Similarly, diesel price is Rs 105.23 per litre in Bhopal and Rs 108 per litre in Anuppur."

Singh said, "The border districts of Madhya Pradesh reported an exorbitant hike in petrol and diesel rates as prices rose to Rs 119 and Rs 108 per litre respectively in Anuppur district. The petrol pump owners in the border districts are suffering the most due to high prices. Fuel is cheaper in neighbouring states and commercial vehicles refuel in other states before entering Madhya Pradesh."

He said that the state government should think about rising fuel prices and added that the state government charges Value Added Tax (VAT) on percentage basis while the Centre realises a fixed amount of tax per litre of fuel irrespective of the prices. Singh said, "In Balaghat which shares borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, petrol price has soared to Rs118.25 per litre and diesel prices to Rs 107.46 per litre. Balaghat recorded a hike of 26 paise on petrol and 37 paise on diesel. Petrol and diesel prices in the state capital Bhopal soared to Rs 115.90 per litre following a hike of 36 paise, while diesel is being sold at Rs 105.27 per litre after a hike of 38 paise."

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:40 AM IST