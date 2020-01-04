Bhopal: Antisocial elements throng area after dark, allege Mannipuram Colony residents

BHOPAL: Mannipuram Colony, near Char Imi, which hailed as one of most posh colonies in state capital, turns into a ‘paradise’ for antisocial elements after sunset as it lacks measures which are usually found in the covered campus.

The colony is hardly a furlong away from Habibganj police station but the residents remain apprehensive due to the movement and activities of antisocial elements.

Their main concerned is for safety of senior citizens as incidences like dacoity and thefts happen frequently in the state capital.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration also seems to be having an apathetic attitude towards the colony as it seem least concerned in imposing fine for dumping garbage in plots. Residents allege that they feel like they have been left to fend for themselves by agencies concerned.

We feel helpless

Ansuman Tiwari said, “Security is major concern for residents of Mannipuram Colony. We have raised issues even with police. Police is expected to have consistent vigil on activities of such anti social elements. Such elements look so dangerous that residents cannot object on their activities just because of life risk. So residents are helpless.”

No permanent solution

Shatanu Parasar said, “There is no control on entry of anti-social elements. They come in cars and stay till late in night. However, police have taken action on our complaints. But it is not permanent solution to our problems. We cannot stay round the clock in colony for safety of our families.”

Apprehensive about safety of senior citizens

Kokila Devi, senior citizen, said, “We see news regarding loot and dacoity with senior citizens in colonies. With such incidences, we senior citizens remain always in tension over our safety and security. Our children work in other cities. Neighbors are also busy and even though we maintain cordial relations with them, how can they help us.”

CSP (Habibganj) Bhupendra Singh said, “There must be CCTV cameras, proper boundary, gates and security guards for safety purpose. Besides, we police men pay special attention to such posh colonies which lack these things, increasing patrolling. We monitor the activities of anti-social elements and from time to time, we take action.”