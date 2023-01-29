Bhopal: Annapoorna scheme shut, poor fall short of grains

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The families living Below Poverty Line (BPL) in Madhya Pradesh are facing food shortage after Central Government has shelved Annapoorna scheme. After shelving the scheme, they are getting 50% grain from the Fair Price Shops run under the Public Distribution System. The BPL families are given 10 kilograms of grain – five kg rice and five kg wheat. As there is dearth of wheat in the market, the poor families are getting only rice. Consequently, they are selling the rice in the open market for Rs 10 a kilogram and they are using the money to buy wheat from the open market at Rs 30 a kg. Earlier, BPL families were given 20 kg of grains (10 kilogram rice and 10 kilogram wheat).

Now that the Annapoorna scheme has been shelved, they are getting five kg of wheat.

Substandard rice

Sultan of DIG bungalow said, “Ration has been halved now at FPS shops and only rice is being distributed. Substandard rice is useless, so we sell to grocery shops for Rs 8 to Rs 10 to purchase wheat at Rs 30/kg minimum. Prices of all essential commodities have increased. There is food crisis.”

Financial burden

Deepak Sahu of Chhola, said, “With reduction in foodgrain quantity, it leads to food crisis. We find hard to manage kitchen budget. Secondly, only rice is distributed so it is another problem as we have to purchase wheat from open market at minimum Rs 30 per kilogram. It is additional financial burden.”

Broken rice

Kamla Bai of Narela Sankri, said, “ It was big relief when double ration was distributed but now it is total crisis in kitchen. Wheat is not being distributed, which is another problem and rice, which is distributed is totally broken. Substandard rice is useless for us.”

Restore scheme

Khatun Bi of Ashoka Garden, said, “Annapoorna Scheme should be restored as we were easily managing kitchen. Due to inflation, rates of other essential commodes have increased. It is hard for BPL families. ”

