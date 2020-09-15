Bhopal and Indore to have metropolitan areas

Metropolitan areas will be set up in Bhopal and Indore, while a stadium for the specially abled will be constructed in Gwalior. These decisions were taken in the virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The cabinet approved the allotment of 7.902 hectare land meant for the stadium for specially-abled boys and girls. This would be first in its kind in India, said home minister Narottam Mishra.

The Cabinet decided to form a Metropolitan area (Mahanagar Kshetra) for the implementation of the metro rail project in Bhopal and Indore. Bhopal Metropolitan Area will include Bhopal Investment Area and Mandideep Investment Area. Mhow Investment Area and Pithampur Investment Area have been added in Indore Metropolitan Area.

Cabinet approved projects related to development of industrial region of Indore and Pithampur. In all 586.70 hectares of land will be developed through land pooling with farmers, this will be beneficial for both. Pithampur industrial investment sector 4 and 5 will be developed with a cost of Rs 550 crores.

In another important decision, bulk drug park and medical device park were also approved by the cabinet. Pharma units will be established in the drug park while manufacturing units for medical devices will be set up at Medical Device Park. This will be established in Babai and Mohasa in Hoshangabad district.

Cabinet granted administrative approval to 10 group water supply schemes to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,111 crore. Drinking water facility will be made available to each household in 4,404 villages of eight districts of Dhar, Dewas, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Singrauli and Agar through domestic tap connections through these schemes to be implemented by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam. Administrative approval of Rs 170 crore for Jera Medium Irrigation Project to be built in Jaisinagar block of Sagar district was also given. It will develop irrigation potential in 5,400 hectare area.

Administrative approval of Rs 314 crore 54 lakh was granted for the implementation of Atal Ground Water Scheme in the Cabinet meeting. Under the scheme, the ground-water level in 678 gram panchayats of 9 development blocks viz. Sagar, Pathariya, Chhatarpur, Naugaon, Rajnagar, Baldevgarh, Niwari, Palera and Ajaygarh of 6 districts viz. Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna and Niwari in Bundelkhand region will improve.

In the meeting, the Cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Resolution of Old Arrears of Madhya Pradesh Taxation Acts Bill 2020. This will help resolve old cases of pending taxes, said Mishra.