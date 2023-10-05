 Bhopal: Amit Shah To Chair Review Meeting On Naxal Issue Today
Bhopal: Amit Shah To Chair Review Meeting On Naxal Issue Today

The meeting, to be held on Friday morning, is likely to be attended by naxal-affected state’s chief ministers, home ministers or their representatives

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair a review meeting on 'Left Wing Extremism (LWE)' or on Naxal issue in New Delhi on Friday, said the officials on Thursday.

The meeting, to be held on Friday morning, is likely to be attended by naxal-affected state’s chief ministers, home ministers or their representatives from states of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala. Union Home Secretary, top officials of Central Armed Police Forces and many senior officers of Central and state governments will also attend the meeting.

LWE has been a significant security challenge for so many decades. Though primarily a State subject, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has promulgated a 'National Policy and Action Plan' since 2015 to address the Left Wing Extremism menace holistically and the progress and the situation is being monitored rigorously and this Policy consists of a multi-pronged approach.

Pursuant to the policy, the ministry of home affairs is supporting the state governments in Capacity Building and strengthening of security apparatus by deployment of CAPF battalions, provision of helicopters and UAVs and sanction of India Reserve Battalions (IRBs) and Special India Reserve Battalions (SIRBs).

