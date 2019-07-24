Bhopal: Amendment bill to hike tax on vehicles passed

BHOPAL: State assembly paved way for the amendment Bill meant for increase in taxes on vehicles in Madhya Pradesh. Tax on buses that was at Rs 150 per seat per quarter has now been changed to Rs 150 per seat per month. For loading vehicles tax has been increased to Rs 9,000 per quarter.

Life time tax to be levied on vehicles on basis of selling rates too has been increased. Overall 10% tax would be charged on diesel vehicles, 8% on petrol and CNG and 4% on battery run vehicles.

On vehicles above Rs 10 lakhs, 12% will be levied on diesel vehicles, 10% on petrol/CNG and 4% on battery run vehicles. Similarly, on motorcycle, 16% for diesel, 14% for petrol/CNG and 4% on battery run vehicles have been imposed.

Yashpal Sisodia of BJP said that there was heavy increase in taxation on vehicles and other taxes that will lead to inflation. Moreover, neighbouring states too stand to gain if taxes are hiked in MP.

Transport minister Govind Rajput said that the taxes were hiked on recommendations of a committee formed by union minister Nitin Gadkari. ‘Still tax in MP is lowest in country. Other states have imposed tax up to 20% while we have kept it much below it,’ he added.

After a question raised by BJP’s Vijay Shah on school buses, Rajput said that tax has not been raised on school buses. Moreover, school buses have been given permission for ‘another use’ during vacations and ‘long offs’ in schools with a nominal tax.