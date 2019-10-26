Bhopal: All liquor shops to have Ahatas, government gives green signal

BHOPAL: As a Diwali gift to bootleggers, the state government on Saturday cleared proposal making ahatas mandatory for all liquor shops.

The decision has been taken considering serious economic conditions and to raise revenue. The government has termed these ‘Ahatas’ as bar shops.

With this decision, all shops, selling either foreign or country-made liquor, will be given permission to open Ahatas. A proposal to open new Ahatas was tabled in the Cabinet in August. However, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had put it on hold stating that though revenue was necessary, the government cannot ignore social evils.

The commercial tax department, considering the poor financial condition of the government, has taken the decision without Cabinet’s approval.

The erstwhile, BJP government had stopped giving permission to open new Ahatas. A provision was made in the excise policy for two types of liquor shops. A liquor shop having Ahatas was called on-shop while the shop without Ahatas was called off-shop. The amendment in the excise policy would make all liquor shops as on-shop.

Sources said government decision would lead to start of Ahatas with 918 foreign and 117 country-made liquor shops.

5 to 10% cent additional license fee to be charged: The government would charge additional license fee from liquor shops opening Ahatas. The shops that pay license fee up to Rs 2 crore will be charged 5% additional fee, the shops with license fee ranging between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore will be charged 7% additional fee while shops with license fee of more than Rs 10 crore will be charged 10% license fee.

Decision to open Ahatas taken: Excise commissioner

Excise commissioner Rajneesh Shrivastava said state government has decided to open new Ahatas. There have been complaints regarding shop owners serving liquor illegally causing loss of revenue to the government. The contractors of liquor shops will be given permission to open Ahatas by charging additional license fee from them. The government will be getting additional revenue of Rs 250 crore by March 31. Collector will take decision on permission to Ahatas.