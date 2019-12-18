Bhopal: All law-makers to give wealth details every year

BHOPAL: The House on Wednesday decided that all legislators have to give feedback on their properties every year and all members resolved House to follow it in letter and spirit.

Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava said the resolution made unanimously in the House should be turned into a law as giving details of wealth is such a ritual that every law-maker should religiously do it.

He went to the extent of saying that many government officers give fake details of their properties, and if any legislator gives wrong information about his wealth, there should be provisions for sending the law-maker concerned behind bars.

Such laws that force a legislator to give details of his properties should be made, said BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang. Minister for General Administration Department (GAD), Govind Singh, said he would speak to the Chief Minister to turn the resolution into an act.

Many legislators use vehicles worth Rs 1 crore. People see how the law-maker concerned lived five years ago; and how he is living after becoming a legislator, Singh said.

Singh said it happened for the first time that provisions were made for punishment for giving wrong information about wealth by the legislators.

The details of the properties given by the legislators should be uploaded on the Vidhan Sabha website, Singh said.

If any legislator gives wrong information, a complaint may be made to Lokayukta and EOW, Singh said.

MLA Ajay Vishnoi said such provisions as have been made for the law-makers should also be for the bureaucrats whose property details should be uploaded on the Vidhan Sabha website.