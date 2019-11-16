Bhopal: Administrative surgery after Kamal Nath’s return

BHOPAL: The chances of administrative surgery are rising after the return of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is currently touring Delhi and Uttarakhand.

In the recent past, transfers of several IAS officers were cancelled. It is likely that new postings would also be done.

Forest minister Umang Singhar and additional chief secretary AP Shrivastava are not on good terms. Shrivastava has apprised chief secretary about his discomfort in working with Singhar.

There are speculations over transfer of Ashok Barnwal, who is currently posted as principal secretary, CM Secretariat. Neeraj Mandloi may replace him.

The post of commissioner, Jabalpur is vacant since Rajesh Bahuguna has been made commissioner, excise department.

After his transfer, Anay Trivedi has not yet joined as Mandi Board, commissioner. Decision on this issue is also overdue.

The complaints against agriculture director, Mukesh Shukla have reached to high level and he may also be shifted.

Ashok Shah Principal secretary, labour, is also having additional charge of MSME department. Naresh Pal, secretary, home department, has been posted as commissioner, woman and child development, while posting home secretary is also due.

According to information, Nath has discussed on administrative reshuffle with Chief Secretary SR Mohanty and decision on transfer will be taken after Nath returning from his tours.