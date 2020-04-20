Bhopal administration allows Ola service for medical emergency with a rider

BHOPAL: Even as the public transport services remain suspended, due to the lockdown, the district administration on Monday has allowed app based Ola cab services only for medical emergency in the state capital with rider.

Hundred hospitals of Bhopal have been linked with this taxi service. Fifty Ola cabs will be available for health related emergency services. The services will be available only to hospitals. The cab company will have to provide running status weekly to the administration.

This online cab services has been launched on the initiative of collector Tarun Pithode. The app based cab services have been launched after meeting with Ola company management and district administration. After the consent of the company, hospitals have been linked with the Ola cab services.

ADM Satish Kumar said, “50 Ola cabs have been introduced in Bhopal for medical emergency. The drivers will follow guidelines set in the wake of COVID-19. They will have to wear masks, hand gloves and head covers. Besides, there will be sanitizers in the cabs. All the passengers will have to wear masks. All the things are mandatory while using app based cabs services for the hospitals. Hundred hospitals have been linked with this online cab services. Running status of all the 50 Ola cabs will have to be furnished to the administration weekly.”