Bhopal: Admin on toes with 3rd phase of lockdown

Hoshangabad: The district administration is sanitizing the entire city with the beginning of the third phase of lockdown.

The cleaning staff sanitized e-Daksh control room in district hospital, district homeguard office and collectorate office on Monday. CMO Madhuri Sharma has urged the people in the city to stay indoors and stay hygienic.

She said their support would help the administration fight the virus better and things will be normal again very soon. She has also requested them to let the administration know if anyone around them have returned from Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain or Khargone.