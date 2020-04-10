Bhopal: Admin leaves residents in lurch, helpline numbers go unanswered

The orders of district administration are now confusing the residents as they are not getting answered to their queries.

The helpline numbers are not responding in the positive manner and the residents are unaware of where should they contact to meet their problems.

The numbers of stores and markets, where the residents should contact for their daily essentials are also not being received.

On the other hand the administration is repeatedly issuing fresh orders for buying the vegetables and milk, for the residents.

The vegetables are being supplied the essentials by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in all the areas but in the list issued, the civic body has skipped several wards of Bhopal.

The residents of those wards are unable to contact the vendors now.

The residents raised complaints that the helpline operators lack proper training.