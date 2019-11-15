Bhopal: Admin fails to conduct fitness test of boats

BHOPAL: The fitness examination of boats being used in the lakes of Bhopal is yet to be initiated. The order in this regard was issued by Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode after 11 men had died during idol immersion when their boat keeled over in the Lower Lake in September this year.

Following the incident the BMC and police had ensured the idol immersion is done on boats in festivals. The administration proposed a fitness test for all boats after fishermen demanded that they be allowed to immerse idols, as it was their livelihood. The proposal also sought frequent examination.

Additional commissioner in BMC Pawan Singh said, “We have recommended collector to form a team as we have no such expert in our departments.”

The team will have members from various departments like PWD or police who will release the fitness certificates to the boats, he added.

Collector Tarun Pithode, said that the team for spot verification of the boats will be formed soon.