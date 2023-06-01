Bhopal: Adivasi Vikas Parishad meeting held, members demands 22 % tickets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the meeting of Adivasi Vikas Parishad, the tribal leaders demanded 22% tickets in Assembly elections. The meeting was held at the PCC office here on Wednesday.

As the elections are nearing, the different groups have started mounting pressure on the political parties. An example was seen at the meeting held at MPCC office in which the tribal leaders from all over the state participated. MLA Kantilal Bhuria told Free Press that the meeting was aimed to highlight tribals’ problems.

He added that in the Assembly elections 47 seats were reserved for the tribal candidates. But in the state around 22% population is of tribals and very few leaders demanded 22% tickets for them.

“The tribal and other people who are educated are not getting employment and not even the work for labourers. They are in great problem, the people are getting the freebies in part of ration and pension, but it is not helping them to overcome from their misery,” he said.

Former minister Umang Singhar added that the tribals were present ion good numbers in 102 seats but for the tribal candidates 47 seats are reserved.

