Bhopal: Active cases, positivity rate drop in state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Active cases and positivity rate continued to reduce in Madhya Pradesh. The state reported overall 67,945 active cases with positivity rate of 10.8% on Friday. As many as 71,313 samples sent for testing and 321 of them have been rejected at time of testing.

The state had reported 72,224 active cases with 12.8% positivity rate on January 26. The positivity rate was 13% and active cases were 70,870 on January 25.

On Friday, Bhopal led with 1,857 Covid cases followed by Indore with 1,498 cases. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 282 and 650 cases respectively.

Khargone reported 284 cases while Ratlam reported 120 cases and Rewa reported 176 cases.

Seoni reported 138, Vidisha reported 108 cases. Raisen reported 161 cases, Hoshangabad reported 194 while Sehore reported 95 cases. Betul reported 207 cases. Dhar reported 97, Harda reported 84 cases, Khandwa reported 91 cases. Chhatarpur, Dewas and Dindori reported 47 cases each. Shivpuri reported 99 cases while Satna reported 91 cases.

Districts. Low Covid cases

Alirajpur 00

Umaria 00

Tikamgarh 1

Anuppur 3

Burhanpur 6

Mandsaur 7

Bhind 15

Sheopur 23

Niwari 24

Shajapur 25

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:55 PM IST