Bhopal: AC restrooms to come up for porters at Bhopal railway station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air-conditioned rest-rooms will be built for porters at Bhopal railway station, minister of medical education Vishvas Sarang said on Monday. He was attending a meeting with the divisional railway manager Saurabh Bandhopadhyaya, collector Avinash Lavaniya and Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary at Vallabh Bhawan.

The retiring rooms for porters will be constructed on railway land on the side of platform number 1, he said. Sarang also instructed the officials to remove encroachments from Moti Nagar area near Subhash Nagar railway over bridge and from the warehouse near Bharat Talkies railway over bridge.

He asked the officials to remove encroachments from near Aishbagh stadium area to construct Barkhedi railway over bridge. He also asked them to remove encroachment from railway land in Narela constituency. Sarang informed that a two-lane ROB will be built from Chola Mandir to platform number 1 of the main railway station. This will facilitate the movement of people, he said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:12 AM IST