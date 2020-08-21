Bhopal: Aakar Group to organise ‘The Monsoon', Online Photography & Art Exhibition 2020

Bhopal: City-based Aakar Group is to going organise ‘The Monsoon', an Online Photography & Art Exhibition 2020.

The theme of the photography exhibition will be monsoon, nature, water, sky, cloud and landscapes. The art exhibition will be themed on human feelings, emotion and Joy of colours.

The organiser of the exhibition, Nitesh told Free Press professional that all the artists and photographers can take part in the exhibition. There is no age limit, he said.

Participants can send their photographs and artworks in document files with name, title, medium, location, size of photographs or artworks on 8103620541 and 8770658123.

The last date of participation and entry is on August 30.

“Earlier, we used to organise offline exhibitions. However, we are unable to organise it due to COVID-19 pandemic this year. And that’s why we have decided to organise it virtually, “he said.

The group organized 12 exhibitions till now and this is the third virtual exhibition of the group.

“We have received entries from Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Punjab till now for the exhibition,” he said. The group will showcase the works of the exhibition on its Facebook and Instagram page.