Bhopal: 98% anganwadis in Balaghat dist adopted by people

Minister, panchayat functionaries, people among adoptees.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
Representative Photo | Mayank Soni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Of the nearly 2,555 anganwadi centres in Balaghat district, earmarked under Adopt an anganwadi programme, as many as 2,521 have been adopted. This means that the community has taken the responsibility of more than 98.6% anganwadis.

Minister of State for Ayush Ramkishore Kavre has adopted anganwadi centre of village Bagholi in the district. He has provided child-friendly material like toys, ceiling fans, chairs, utensils, shoe racks, wall clocks etc to beneficiary children at the centre. He also has got wall paintings made at the centre, which has been developed as a model anganwadi.

Anganwadi centre of village Lachhitola has been adopted by Gram Panchayat secretary Parasram Uike. He got the work of wall painting done at the centre and also made arrangements for toys, mating, ceiling fans, chairs and utensils etc for the children from the general public.

Asima, Madanlal Bahe, Salikram Bhagat, Gautam and many citizens of Balaghat district have adopted anganwadi centres under the programme and have taken the responsibility for arranging for necessary items and facilities for all-round development of the children.

Adopt An Anganwadi was started by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 30, 2021. The needs have been assessed by grading 84,465 anganwadi centres and 12, 670 mini anganwadi centres in the state.

Any interested person can register himself or herself for cooperation in this programme by giving a missed call on 8989622333 or by downloading Adopt An Anganwadi app from playstore.

